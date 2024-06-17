Here's Why Angel Reese Got Called With A Flagrant 1 Foul Against Caitlin Clark

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images



There has been a lot of chatter about how physical WNBA players have been with Caitlin Clark since she made her debut with the Indiana Fever.

But the WNBA is a physical league, sparking debate on if this is a Caitlin thing or just part of being in the league. Still, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was handed a flagrant 1 foul after hitting Caitlin in the head on Sunday, and people have questions.

Here's what went down: Caitlin was driving to the basket in the third quarter when the score was really tight (like 63-62). Angel came from behind and tried to block Caitlin’s shot and ended up hitting her on the head instead.

Officials originally gave Angel a personal foul, but later changed it to a flagrant 1 foul after the play was reviewed. You can see it all unfold in this clip:

After review, Angel Reese called for a flagrant 1 for this foul against Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/xziAPf6ZGp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

So what is a flagrant 1 foul and what happens if a player gets it? Here’s the deal.

What is a flagrant 1 foul?

At baseline, a flagrant foul is considered more serious than a personal foul—and they have harsher punishments as a result.

A flagrant 1 foul will be given to a player if the foul is unnecessary, according to the official WNBA rules.

“If contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted to be unnecessary, a flagrant foul-penalty 1 will be assessed,” the rulebook states. “A personal foul is charged to the offender and a team foul is charged to the team.”

What happens if a player gets a flagrant 1?

If a player gets a flagrant 1 foul, the player who is the object of the foul gets two free throws. That person’s team is also given possession of the ball afterward, the rules say.

If a player commits two flagrant fouls, they’re removed from the game.

Angel sat out for the rest of the third quarter, because that was her fourth foul. (Five fouls means you're out of the game.)

A flagrant foul isn’t necessarily intentional.

A lot of people are speculating that Angel’s foul against Caitlin was intentional, but flagrant fouls don’t need to be committed on purpose.

Caitlin has been the subject of several flagrant fouls since she started in the league, including getting shoulder-checked by Angel’s teammate Chennedy Carter earlier in the month. But Caitlin has chalked a lot of it up to the game just being physical.

“You got to find a way to hold your own,” she said during a press conference after that incident, per the Associated Press. “I grew up with two brothers and things were very physical...so I'm definitely prepared for it.”

After Angel’s foul on her, Caitlin had a similar sentiment. “It's just part of basketball. It is what it is,” she said. “Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. I mean, it happens.”

Why did Angel Reese get a flagrant against Caitlin Clark?

Angel got a flagrant foul because she hit Caitlin in the head while trying to block her shot. Angel later spoke about it during a press conference after the game.

"It was a basketball play. I can't control the refs,” she said. “They affected the game obviously a lot today.”

Angel was also unapologetic for the play. “I'm always going for the ball,” she said, before joking, “y'all are going to play that clip 20 times before Monday.”

