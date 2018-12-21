Here's why Andrew Miller to Cardinals might be good news for Giants originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Well, it's the moment Giants fans have been waiting for -- a pitching move.

Nope, the Giants weren't the ones involved in the transaction, but this certainly affects the team, its fans hope.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals are closing in on a deal with left-handed reliever Andrew Miller:

#STLCards closing in on free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018

The Cardinals were in desperate need for relief help, so having Miller on their shopping list probably gives them a sense of relief.

Giants fans probably are asking themselves: "So?"

This is why it's kind of a big deal:

Giants have been waiting for Miller and a couple others to sign, opening up some opportunities to potentially trade their own left-handed relievers. (Of course, St. Louis was a rumored home for Smith.) https://t.co/YoUg4ZJNuS — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 21, 2018

This means the floodgates can open, the dominoes can fall -- whatever saying you're comfortable with, that can happen.

The Giants desperately need starting pitching, especially if they plan on making any of the moves that have been circulating among the rumor mill.

Madison Bumgarner might be traded, he might not be traded -- we still don't know. Lefty reliever Will Smith might be on the block, too. The pitching staff seems to present more questions than answers. But it appeared president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was waiting for other teams to make the big moves as he quietly watched from behind the scenes.

This is great news, Giants fans. Something is bound to happen soon.

Stay tuned ...