Here's where Yankees' farm system landed in 2021 rankings from The Athletic

Deivi Garcia fires pitch to home against Toronto Blue Jays

The Yankees have the No. 14-ranked farm system, according to The Athletic’s Keith Law, heading into the 2021 season.

Law broke down each team’s prospect pool and found that the Yankees are in the middle of the pack. Here’s what he wrote, targeting the high-upside pitchers that highlight the group for the pinstripes:

“The Yankees seem to develop velocity as well as any organization and have used it to great effect for their own system and for packaging unheralded prospects into bigger trades, while largely hanging on to their own high-dollar guys from the draft and the international market,” Law wrote. “Because they’ve drafted so low in recent years, their top 20 reflects more of the high-upside talent they’ve found internationally than draft products, although they do have a few recent draftees whose industry value might rise quickly once they get to play this year.”

When you look at the Yanks’ top 30 prospects list by MLB, you’ll notice names like Luis Gil, Alexander Vizcaino, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Medina and others that connects to the “velocity” Law is discussing.

All of those names also refer to the international market that the Yankees have been so good in dissecting recently. The pride and joy of that is the No. 1 prospect in the system, Jasson Dominguez, who is only 18 years old but has gotten comparison to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle.

But even though the Yankees haven’t drafted too high in recent years – always a good thing to see if you’re a fan – they’ve managed to still get some solid talent like C Austin Wells (No. 6) last year or SS Anthony Volpe (No. 10) two years ago.

And of course, there are budding Major Leaguers including Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt, and Oswald Peraza at the top of the list.

The Yankees and GM Brian Cashman have made it a point to continue developing young talent instead of trading away a bunch of top prospects to improve the club at the MLB level. As Law points out, even the Jameson Taillon trade didn’t take away too much talent from the farm.

New York will continue to develop these youngsters, and if all comes to fruition, they have some very intriguing prospects coming down the road.