Here's where the Wisconsin offense, defense and special teams stand with a third of camp remaining

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and his staff have held 12 of 18 practices set for preseason camp.

The Sept. 2 opener against visiting Buffalo is less than three weeks away.

Based on observations from the first eight practices, which were open to reporters, and comments from coaches and players, here is an overview of where the team stands.

More: Wisconsin opens at No. 19 in The AP top 25 football poll

Players say they have adapted to Phil Longo's offense

First-year offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Sunday he is encouraged by the growth of the unit, particularly the passing game, since he installed his schemes in the spring.

“We’re light years ahead of where we were in the spring. And we’re probably as far along right now in our first August camp as we have been anywhere," Longo said. "There is a lot more continuity now in August than there was in the spring.”

Sixth-year senior Tanner Mordecai and redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke, who battled turnovers early in camp, are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks.

Mordecai, who came to UW after starting the last two seasons at SMU, has put together a solid camp.

“Today was an outstanding decision-making day for him in all phases,” Longo said Sunday after the tea;s scrimmage. “I think we're really close to getting our starting quarterback where we want him to be from a mental standpoint.”

According to Longo, offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. feels comfortable with at least seven offensive linemen. The No. 1 unit for most of camp has been Jack Nelson at left tackle, Joe Huber at left guard, Tanor Bortolini at center, Michael Furtney at right guard and Riley Mahlman at right tackle.

Trey Wedig, the No. 2 right tackle, has gotten some work on the No. 1 line at right guard.

Jake Renfro, who missed last season at Cincinnati after suffering a knee injury and missed most of spring practice because of a stress fracture in his left leg, has been the No. 2 center.

It is possible Renfro could eventually take over at center, allowing Bortolini to slide into one of the guard spots.

“Right now we feel we can roll through seven or eight offensive linemen,” Longo said. “Definitely seven. We’re going to use three backs. We’re going to use three tight ends. We’re going to use six wide receivers.”

Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi should get the bulk of the work at running back. Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli could split time as the No. 3 option depending on down and distance.

Acker has good straight-line speed and runs with power. Yacamelli is shiftier and a bit more elusive.

“Both of them have excelled at different areas,” Longo said. “We’re trying to find that (third). And what’s really happened is Yac does some really good things and Jackson does some really good things.

"It may be three by committee right now. What do we need at that point in time? We'll see how that transpires as camp finishes up.”

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike runs through a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The top six receivers have been Chimere Dike, Will Pauling, CJ Williams, Bryson Green, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis.

The departure of tight ends Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach and injury issues keeping Cam Large out have hurt the depth of the unit. The candidates to see the field the most this season appear to be Hayden Rucci, Riley Nowakowski, Jack Pugh and freshman Tucker Ashcraft.

“That’s a position that’s pretty difficult in our system,” Fickell said when asked about Ashcraft. “It’s all over the place. So, for a young guy to be able to pick those things up, is not easy. But he’s got a skillset that I think is pretty unique. He looks a little more like the guys we've had in the past but moves a little more like guys that are the future.

“Trying to get him up to speed as a true freshman, but you’re going to see him play this year.”

Defensive staff likes the depth from front to back

Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs hopes he can use as many as eight linemen in an effort to keep the starters fresh.

Whether he has the quality depth to hit that goal is to be determined.

Scruggs does not have an individual with the talent of nose tackle Keeanu Benton, who is in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The constants in camp have been ends Rodas Johnson, James Thompson Jr. and Isaiah Mullens, and tackle Gio Paez. End Darian Varner missed time while recovering from a foot injury but is expected to be a key part of the rotation. Tackle Curt Neal has missed time because of an apparent leg injury.

Ends Cade McDonald, Mike Jarvis and Isaac Townsend have filled in at times.

“It is not a secret,” Scruggs said. “We want to be able to roll guys in and keep guys fresh to be able to wear people down by the end of the game.”

Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) runs through a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The top three inside linebackers are Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney. Njongmeta and Chaney have shown the ability to find seams between the tackles to pressure the passer. That ability could be crucial to UW’s pass rush.

How many outside linebackers will be a factor as UW looks to replace Nick Herbig, who is also a rookie with the Steelers?

Look for position coach Matt Mitchell to rely on Darryl Peterson, C.J. Goetz, Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson and T.J. Bollers.

Bollers and Pietrowski also have the ability to line up as defensive ends in a three-man front.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel should be able to use at least four safeties.

Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu and Travian Blaylock are regulars in Tressel’s 2-3-6 package, and sophomore Austin Brown is the fourth option.

The addition of two transfer cornerbacks – Nyzier Fourqurean and Michael Mack – after spring was critical. Fourqurean should be a key reserve, along with freshman Jonas Duclona. Mack should play if he receives a waiver from the NCAA.

UW starting three appears set, with Alexander Smith and Ricardo Hallman on the outside and Jason Maitre in the slot.

One question is who will fill in as the No. 2 slot corner. Reserve safety Owen Arnett, a graduate of Arrowhead High School, has that role for now.

“The more you can do the more opportunities you have to get on the field,” Colin Hitschler, safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, said of Arnett. “Owen has done an unbelievable job all fall of taking it and running with the position and making it his. It has been fun to watch him do it.”

Badgers should get quality work from punters, kickers

Freshman punter Atticus Bertrams, who initially signed with USC but did not play last season because of back issues, got off to a bit of a slow start in camp. He has come on strong, however, and appears to be the most consistent and versatile of UW’s three punters.

“Every time we have punted he has continued to get more and more comfortable,” said Mitchell, UW’s special teams coordinator. “He is getting comfortable with the scheme. Coming in this summer he didn’t have any reps behind that protection. We challenge the punt team every day.”

Nathanial Vakos and Nate Van Zelst give UW two proven kicking options.

Vakos made 19 of 23 attempts as a freshman at Ohio last season. Van Zelst made 11 of 14 attempts for UW.

Jack Van Dyke, who could be the No. 2 punter, has impressed the staff on kickoffs.

“The hang time, distance (and) location,” Mitchell said, “he has really had a great fall camp.”

Dike has the inside track to handle punt returns and also could handle kickoff returns. Pauling is also in the mix, along with fellow wide receivers Vinny Anthony and Bell, on kickoff returns.

“At that position in particular it’s got to be your most trustworthy (player),” Fickell said of punt returns. “I think Chim has done it. I think if we started tomorrow, Chim would be the guy that’s out there.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin offense leads the way adapting to new staff, schemes