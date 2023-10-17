Here's where USI basketball teams were picked to finish in the OVC this season

EVANSVILLE — The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team was picked to finish near the middle of the pack in the Ohio Valley Conference for its debut campaign last season. Outside expectations for the Screaming Eagles’ second Division I season appear to be slightly lower than the first.

USI was picked to finish ninth of 11 OVC teams in the preseason coaches poll with 63 points, 23 ahead of Lindenwood in 10th and 17 points behind Western Illinois in eighth.

USI was picked seventh last season.

No Eagles were named to the preseason All-OVC team. Jacob Polakovich and Isaiah Swope, who have graduated and transferred, respectively, were All-OVC First Team selections after last season while Jelani Simmons earned preseason honors.

Morehead State was unsurprisingly picked to win the league, picking up 20 of 22 first-place votes. Coach Preston Spradlin led MSU to a first-place finish last season and Morehead beat Clemson in the NIT First Round after being upset in the OVC Tournament.

MSU’s Mark Freeman, who won OVC Player of the Year last season, was tabbed for the same title among preseason voters.

USI finished 16-17 in its first D-I season, finishing seventh in the OVC while competing among the top of the conference for a time before consistency issues arose. The Eagles lost in the OVC Tournament first round but were the only transitioning team to compete in the postseason, losing the CBI opening game to San Jose State.

Jack Campion is the lone returning starter for that team.

USI men's basketball: He chose USI after winning a national championship with UConn. Meet Yarin Hasson

Here’s how pollsters voted with first-place votes in parenthesis:

(Here’s how I would’ve voted if I had a ballot: Morehead State, Tennessee State, SEMO, SIUE, UT Martin, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, Little Rock, Lindenwood, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois)

The OVC is in a power struggle with the departures of Murray State and Belmont to the Missouri Valley Conference. Morehead State is the odds-on favorite to fill that gap, though SEMO currently holds the crown with its tournament title last season.

Here’s the preseason All-OVC Team, as selected by coaches:

Mark Freeman, Morehead State, Player of the Year; Keenon Cole, Lindenwood; KK Curry, UT Martin; Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., Tennessee State; DeAntoni Gordon, Little Rock; Jayvis Harvey, Tennessee Tech; Kinyon Hodges, Tennessee State; Damarco Minor, SIUE; Jordan Sears, UT Martin; Ray’Sean Taylor, SIUE; Drew Thelwell, Morehead State; Shamar Wright, SIUE.

USI opens its season Nov. 6 at Saint Louis after playing two behind-closed-doors scrimmages against IUPUI and North Alabama. The Eagles also face difficult road games Nov. 9 at Michigan State and Nov. 25 at Duke, both ranked in the Top 5 of the preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll. USI opens OVC play Dec. 29 at SEMO. The conference tournament is March 6-9 at Ford Center.

USI women picked to finish sixth

The USI women’s team was picked to finish sixth in the OVC after finishing ninth last season. The Eagles lost some key contributing seniors, including all-conference forward Hannah Haithcock, but didn’t lose any players to the transfer portal.

Gibson Southern graduate Meredith Raley and Vanessa Shafford were both named to the preseason All-OVC team. Tennessee Tech’s Maaliya Owens was voted as player of the year.

Here’s how pollsters voted with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Tennessee Tech (16) 196 Little Rock (5) 184 Eastern Illinois (1) 157 UT Martin 135 SEMO 125 Southern Indiana 104 SIUE 89 Tennessee State 75 Morehead State 64 Western Illinois 49 Lindenwood 32

(For clarity, here’s how I would’ve voted if I had a ballot: Tennessee Tech, Eastern Illinois, Little Rock, SEMO, UT Martin, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, SIUE, Western Illinois, Morehead State, Lindenwood)

USI finished 12-17 in its first Division I season, narrowly missing an OVC Tournament berth because of a tie-breaker with Morehead State. The Eagles open their season against Wright State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI has high-major road games against Missouri (Nov. 20) and Purdue (Nov. 26) and hosts Cincinnati (Dec. 17).

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: USI Screaming Eagles learn Ohio Valley Conference hoops poll position