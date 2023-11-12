Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after losing to Missouri

Tennessee football took a nosedive in the US LMB Coaches Poll after a 36-7 loss to Missouri on Saturday.

The Vols dropped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 19 in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 will be released later Sunday.

Missouri moved up four spots to No. 11 after the dominant win.

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the Top 25, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 15 LSU.

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) plays Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after losing to Missouri