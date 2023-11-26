Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating Vanderbilt

Tennessee football remained at No. 23 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after a 48-24 win over Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Vols (8-4, 4-4 SEC) have been ranked every week since Week 2 of the 2022 season. The AP Top 25 will be released later Sunday.

Tennessee is one of six ranked teams in the SEC, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Missouri, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU. The Vols now await their bowl bid.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating Vanderbilt