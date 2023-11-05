Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating UConn

Tennessee football climbed four spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating UConn 59-3 on Saturday.

The Vols jumped from No. 16 to No. 12 in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 will be released later Sunday.

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the Top 25, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 15 Missouri and No. 19 LSU. Kentucky also received votes in the coaches poll.

Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) plays Missouri (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday (time and channel TBA) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating UConn