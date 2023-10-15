Here's where Tennessee football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after beating Texas A&M

Tennessee football moved up two spots in both the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll after beating Texas A&M 20-13.

The Vols jumped to No. 15 in the coaches poll and No. 17 in the AP poll. Both were released on Monday.

Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will play at Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the polls. Two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 1 in both polls. Alabama is No. 8 in the coaches poll and No. 11 in the AP poll.

Ole Miss is No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 13 in the AP poll. LSU and Missouri are ranked No. 19 and No. 20, respectively, in both polls.

Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M also received votes.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll