Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating Kentucky

Tennessee football climbed four spots in the US LMB Coaches Poll after beating Kentucky 33-27 on Saturday.

The Vols moved from No. 20 to No. 16 after earning their first road win of the season. The AP Top 25 will be released later on Sunday.

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the Top 25, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 13 LSU and No. 14 Missouri. Florida and Kentucky also received votes.

Tennessee (6-2) plays Connecticut (1-7) for homecoming on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating Kentucky