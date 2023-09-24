Advertisement

Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

Tennessee football moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating UT San Antonio 45-14.

The Vols improved to No. 19 in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 will be released at 2 p.m. ET Monday.

UT is one of seven SEC teams in the coaches poll, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Alabama, No. 12 LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Missouri and No. 23 Florida. Kentucky and Texas A&M also received votes.

UT (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will play South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll