Tennessee football moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating UT San Antonio 45-14.

The Vols improved to No. 19 in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 will be released at 2 p.m. ET Monday.

UT is one of seven SEC teams in the coaches poll, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Alabama, No. 12 LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Missouri and No. 23 Florida. Kentucky and Texas A&M also received votes.

UT (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will play South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll