Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after losing to Alabama

Tennessee football dropped five spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll after losing to Alabama 34-20.

The Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) moved from No. 15 to No. 20 in the coaches poll, which was released Sunday.

Alabama's ranking didn't change. Last week, the Crimson Tide was tied with Texas at No. 8. Now it sits alone at No. 8, while Texas climbed to No. 7.

The AP Top 25 will be released later on Sunday.

UT is one of six SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 15 LSU, No. 16 Missouri. Florida and Kentucky also received votes.

UT will play Kentucky on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

