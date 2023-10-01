Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating South Carolina

Tennessee football moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating South Carolina 41-20 on Saturday.

The Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) climbed to No. 18 heading into their off week. They will play Texas A&M on Oct. 14 at Neyland Stadium.

The AP Top 25 poll will be released at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tennessee is one of seven SEC teams in the coaches poll, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 10 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Missouri and No. 23 LSU. Texas A&M and Florida also received votes.

The Vols will play Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri later this season.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

