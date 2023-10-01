Advertisement
Here's where Tennessee football ranks in coaches poll after beating South Carolina

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee football moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating South Carolina 41-20 on Saturday.

The Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) climbed to No. 18 heading into their off week. They will play Texas A&M on Oct. 14 at Neyland Stadium.

The AP Top 25 poll will be released at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tennessee is one of seven SEC teams in the coaches poll, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 10 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Missouri and No. 23 LSU. Texas A&M and Florida also received votes.

The Vols will play Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri later this season.

