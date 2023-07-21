Here's where Tennessee football is picked in SEC preseason poll

Tennessee football was voted second in the East Division and fourth overall in the SEC preseason poll by media attending SEC Media Days in Nashville.

The Vols got 14 first-place votes in the East, but that was well below Georgia (265 first-place votes). And Tennessee trailed Georgia, Alabama and LSU in the overall predicted finish for the SEC title.

Georgia is an unsurprising favorite after winning back-to-back national championships. But Tennessee is coming off its best season in more than 20 years with an 11-2 record and Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

Alabama edged LSU for the top spot in the West Division.

Meanwhile, four UT players were voted onto the preseason All-SEC team.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy made the second team. Quarterback Joe Milton, offensive guard Javontez Spraggins and center Cooper Mays were on the third team.

Here's a look at the full predicted order of finish along with the preseason All-SEC teams.

2023 SEC preseason order of finish picks

SEC East

Georgia

Tennessee

South Carolina

Kentucky

Florida

Missouri

Vanderbilt

SEC West

Alabama

LSU

Texas A&M

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Auburn

Mississippi State

2023 All-SEC preseason team

First team

Offense

QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB - Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defense

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Special teams

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KS - Brian Battie, Auburn

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second team

Offense

QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Defense

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Special teams

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third team

Offense

QB - Joe Milton III, Tennessee

QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Defense

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Special teams

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football is picked in SEC preseason poll