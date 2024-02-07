Here's where South Bend area high school athletes signed Wednesday
A Balis and Lea will be working together once again.
Penn High School senior Jake Balis signed as a preferred walk-on to the Vanderbilt football program Wednesday. The Commadores are coached by Clark Lea, who worked alongside Jake’s father, Matt, on the Notre Dame football coaching staff for three years. Lea was the defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish from 2018-20, while Matt Balis was the head strength coach during that time.
Jake Balis had 197 rushing attempts for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping the Kingsmen win Northern Indiana Conference and sectional championships. He’s one of the strongest athletes at Penn, setting a school record with a combined 1,075 pounds lifted across the front squat, bench press and power clean movements.
I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University! Huge thank you to @Coach_Lea for the preferred walk-on opportunity! #AnchorDown⚓️ pic.twitter.com/gB1Pelcwtl
— jake balis (@jacob_balis) January 31, 2024
Balis was one of several South Bend area athletes to sign collegiate letters in recent days, including 21 others from Penn. Here’s a look at others who will be playing sports at the next level.
PENN
Austin Eysol, baseball, Trine University
Casey Finn, baseball, Adrian College
Tommy Harringer, baseball, Lincoln Trail College
Will Mickelson, cross country/track, Indiana Tech
Brandon Mueller, cross country/track, Indiana State
Mary Eubank, cross country/track, Indiana University
Ellie Stabnik, cross country/track, University of Tampa
Jill Pletcher, track and field, Bethel
Maverick Brown, football, Taylor University
Elijah Coker, football, Indiana State
Brandon Lynch, football, Indiana State
Gage Goralski, football, Butler
Jackson Griffith, football, Butler
Nolan McCullough, football, Dayton
Tommy Powlus, football, Notre Dame
Jack Yewchuk, golf, Eastern Illinois
Rylan Frazier, rugby, Western Michigan
Dougie Searles, rugby, Louisville
Abby Schrader, soccer, Lincoln Train College
Georgia Pogue, volleyball, Trine
Dylan Bennett, wrestling, Olivet College
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE COLLEGE SIGNEES THIS AM!!! GREAT GROUP OF LEADERS!!! pic.twitter.com/orHWty1LO6
— Penn S&C (@PennStrength) February 7, 2024
ELKHART
Nathan Munson, football, Taylor
Tumarye Morris, football, St. Francis (IN)
Landon Fisher, football, Manchester
Darreon Newson, football, Indianapolis
NORTHRIDGE
Dylan Ritchie, football, Illinois State
Brock Thompson, football, Indiana Wesleyan
Cohen Lantz, football, Central Michigan
GOSHEN
Drew Elliott, football, Ball State
NEW PRAIRIE
Matthew Sorce, football, St. Francis (IL)
JIMTOWN
Bishop Williams, football, Indianapolis
CONCORD
Kamrin Lewis, football, St. Francis (IN)
