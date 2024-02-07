Here's where South Bend area high school athletes signed Wednesday

A Balis and Lea will be working together once again.

Penn High School senior Jake Balis signed as a preferred walk-on to the Vanderbilt football program Wednesday. The Commadores are coached by Clark Lea, who worked alongside Jake’s father, Matt, on the Notre Dame football coaching staff for three years. Lea was the defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish from 2018-20, while Matt Balis was the head strength coach during that time.

Jake Balis had 197 rushing attempts for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping the Kingsmen win Northern Indiana Conference and sectional championships. He’s one of the strongest athletes at Penn, setting a school record with a combined 1,075 pounds lifted across the front squat, bench press and power clean movements.

I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University! Huge thank you to @Coach_Lea for the preferred walk-on opportunity! #AnchorDown⚓️ pic.twitter.com/gB1Pelcwtl — jake balis (@jacob_balis) January 31, 2024

Balis was one of several South Bend area athletes to sign collegiate letters in recent days, including 21 others from Penn. Here’s a look at others who will be playing sports at the next level.

PENN

Austin Eysol, baseball, Trine University

Casey Finn, baseball, Adrian College

Tommy Harringer, baseball, Lincoln Trail College

Will Mickelson, cross country/track, Indiana Tech

Brandon Mueller, cross country/track, Indiana State

Mary Eubank, cross country/track, Indiana University

Ellie Stabnik, cross country/track, University of Tampa

Jill Pletcher, track and field, Bethel

Maverick Brown, football, Taylor University

Elijah Coker, football, Indiana State

Brandon Lynch, football, Indiana State

Gage Goralski, football, Butler

Jackson Griffith, football, Butler

Nolan McCullough, football, Dayton

Tommy Powlus, football, Notre Dame

Jack Yewchuk, golf, Eastern Illinois

Rylan Frazier, rugby, Western Michigan

Dougie Searles, rugby, Louisville

Abby Schrader, soccer, Lincoln Train College

Georgia Pogue, volleyball, Trine

Dylan Bennett, wrestling, Olivet College

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE COLLEGE SIGNEES THIS AM!!! GREAT GROUP OF LEADERS!!! pic.twitter.com/orHWty1LO6 — Penn S&C (@PennStrength) February 7, 2024

ELKHART

Nathan Munson, football, Taylor

Tumarye Morris, football, St. Francis (IN)

Landon Fisher, football, Manchester

Darreon Newson, football, Indianapolis

NORTHRIDGE

Dylan Ritchie, football, Illinois State

Brock Thompson, football, Indiana Wesleyan

Cohen Lantz, football, Central Michigan

GOSHEN

Drew Elliott, football, Ball State

NEW PRAIRIE

Matthew Sorce, football, St. Francis (IL)

JIMTOWN

Bishop Williams, football, Indianapolis

CONCORD

Kamrin Lewis, football, St. Francis (IN)

