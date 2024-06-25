Here's where Sanford Stadium ranks in EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play

Sanford Stadium is one of the most challenging venues for opponents to play, according to EA Sports' new College Football 25 game, but Georgia football's home field isn't the toughest.

The Bulldogs' home base ranks No. 5 behind Texas A&M's Kyle Field (No. 1), Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU's Tiger Stadium and Ohio State's Ohio Stadium.

The rankings factor in historical stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more, the game said.

Georgia football's Sanford Stadium leads these other venues

Penn State's Beaver Stadium, Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium, Oklahoma's Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Florida State's Doak S. Campbell Stadium, and Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium round out the Top 10.

The video game company will release more rankings this week in its lead up to College Football 25's July 19 release. Because of legal issues, the company hasn't released a college video game in more than a decade. But with NIL comes a new business where the game can use player names and numbers in the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 rankings

Other rankings this week will be top offenses and defenses (Thursday) and overall team power rankings (Friday). Georgia, led by returning quarterback Carson Beck, is expected to be near the top of every ranking.

The company released it's original trailer on May 17, with Georgia football's Oscar Delp and Mykel Williams highlighted. Beck and transfer running back Trevor Etienne were later showcased in follow up promotional videos.

Georgia football's Carson Beck in College Football 25

One step closer to making game day every day#CFB25 Coming July 19

Pre-Order Now 🔗: https://t.co/h079QzWxaP pic.twitter.com/t2t5r6olzA — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 31, 2024

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: EA Sports College Football 25 ranks Sanford Stadium in Top 10