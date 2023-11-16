Here's where Quinshon Judkins has gotten even better in 2023

Nov. 16—OXFORD — While the numbers might not look quite as stunning as they did during his All-SEC debut in 2022, Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins is just as productive as ever. And, in some ways, even more so now.

Last season while setting the Ole Miss single-season record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, Judkins ran for 1,567 yards (5.7 yards per carry), with 929 yards coming after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. That was just over 59% of his yards, and an average of 3.38 yards after contact per attempt.

This season, Judkins has 869 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 653 yards after contact, which is just over 75% of his yardage, and is averaging 3.42 yards after contact per attempt this year. After a slow start where he battled injury and failed to reach the 100-yard mark in any of the Rebels' first four games, Judkins has been on a tear, averaging 111.2 rushing yards per game over the last six contests with 10 rushing touchdowns — all in SEC games, mind you — having reached 100 yards in four of them. He's the SEC's fourth-leading rusher and third among running backs (LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is third in the conference with 918 rushing yards).

Not coincidentally, Ole Miss is 5-1 over that span and is averaging 203.8 rushing yards per game as a team. In his most productive game, a 177-yard performance in a thrilling win over LSU, Judkins had 133 yards after contact, which is right about at his season average percentage-wise. Ole Miss hosts Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

"I think as a whole, we have (come) a very long way as a team," Judkins said Tuesday. "Starting slow early on in the season, not playing as far as we wanted to overall. But I think as we've progressively went throughout the season, we have all gotten better as far as players, coaches, everyone, as far as this whole team. So, I think we have progressed a lot, and we still have more to go."

Putting Judkins' yards after contact statistics in a national context make the numbers even more impressive. His 653 yards after contact are 14th nationally among running backs, according to PFF. His percentage of yards after contact compared to total rushing yards (75.1%) is second highest of the 14 backs, just behind Southern Miss' Frank Gore Jr. (75.6%). Judkins has also forced 51 missed tackles, which is tied for 12th among running backs nationally. He also has yet to fumble.

Some additional statistics: In 2021, Ole Miss' leading rusher, Jerrion Ealy, had 70.3% of his yards after contact. That same year, Snoop Conner — well known for his tough running and ability to churn out yards — had 50.3% of his yards after contact.

