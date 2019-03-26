Here's where players rank Chris Sale among MLB's most intimidating pitchers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and it was his powerful left arm that closed out the 2018 World Series as the Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games last October.

The Athletic recently released the results of its MLB players poll. Many questions were presented, and one of them asked was which pitcher in baseball is the most intimidating.

Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer placed first with 38.7 percent of the vote. Sale finished second at 18.5 percent, ahead of New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman in third place with 11 percent.

Here's what one player said about Sale:

"Two weeks before we even played the Red Sox, (teammates) were looking to see if Sale lined up against us. I'm like, ‘I've never seen that.' These guys were like, ‘S**t.'"

Sale might have won the American League Cy Young Award last season if injuries didn't force him to miss a few starts. He still finished the 2018 regular season with a 12-4 record, a 2.11 ERA, 237 strikeouts and 34 walks over 158 innings.

Sale enters the 2019 campaign fully healthy and ready to help the Red Sox become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the Yankees in 2000.

