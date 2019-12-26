Here's where Patriots stand in latest Super Bowl betting odds before Week 17

The 2019 NFL regular season will end with Sunday's Week 17 games, and given the state of the playoff races in both conferences, picking a Super Bowl winner is harder than it's been in recent years.

How so? Well, just look at the NFC, where five teams have earned 10 or more wins and the top three seeds all are undecided entering the weekend. In the AFC, the New England Patriots are still a huge threat to win the conference for a fourth consecutive season, but the emergence of the Baltimore Ravens and resurgence of the Kansas City Chiefs have provided the defending Super Bowl champs with stiff competition for the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

With so many teams having a legitimate chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy in Miami on Feb. 2, there are a few good value plays for sports bettors to consider before the playoffs begin in January. Here are the latest Super Bowl LIV betting lines from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

NFL Super Bowl winner updated



Ravens 9/4

49ers 9/2

Saints 5/1

Patriots 8/1

Chiefs 8/1

Packers 10/1

Seahawks 14/1

Vikings 25/1

Texans 30/1

Eagles 30/1

Bills 40/1

Cowboys 50/1

Titans 100/1

Steelers 300/1

Raiders 1000/1































The best bet might still be the Seattle Seahawks at 14-1. Sure, the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals was concerning for anyone who's already bet on Seattle to win the Super Bowl, but having a top-five quarterback in Russell Wilson is going to give this team a strong chance to be successful in the playoffs.

Another good value bet is the Green Bay Packers. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't posted the MVP-caliber stats we've seen from him in the past, but he remains a supremely talented player and finally has a quality running game and defense to help lessen the burden on his shoulders.

The Chiefs at 8-1 odds also are a good bet given their recent play, particularly on defense. Kansas City's defense was a liability in last year's playoffs, but this season's unit is much improved. The Chiefs' D has allowed just 31 points over the last four games, including a 23-16 road victory over the Patriots in Week 14. A strong argument could be made that the Chiefs are the AFC's hottest team entering the playoffs.

The Patriots shouldn't be overlooked, either. They earned an impressive Week 16 victory over the Buffalo Bills to clinch the AFC East title, and even though Tom Brady and his offense have struggled over the second half of the season, it's still hard to bet against them. New England was in an even worse spot entering last season's playoffs, and then the team played its best football of 2018 en route to a sixth Super Bowl triumph.

