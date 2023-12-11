Here's where OU men's basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll, after win vs. Arkansas
NORMAN — The OU men’s basketball team is ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll, which released Monday.
The Sooners (9-0) moved up from No. 19 in the poll after picking up a pair of wins this past week. OU earned a 72-51 victory over Providence on Tuesday and a 79-70 win over Arkansas on Friday.
OU, which moved to 12th in the coaches poll, is one of seven unbeaten teams left in the nation. Its 9-0 start is its best since the 2015-16 season when it went 12-0 and ultimately reached the NCAA Final Four.
OU continues its campaign with a home game against Green Bay (4-6, 1-1 Horizon) at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Big 12 men's basketball teams in AP Top 25
2. Kansas (9-1)
4. Houston (10-0)
6. Baylor (9-0)
11. Oklahoma (9-0)
18. BYU (8-1)
19. Texas (7-2)
Coaches poll
2. Kansas (9-1)
3. Houston (10-0)
6. Baylor (9-0)
12. Oklahoma (9-0)
17. BYU (8-1)
22. Texas (7-2)
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll