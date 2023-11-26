Here's where OU football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after beating TCU

OU football rose one spot in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday.

Ranked No. 13 in both polls last week, the Sooners are now No. 12 following their 69-45 home win over TCU on Friday.

OU is on a three-game winning streak after losing two straight road games.

The Sooners finished third in the Big 12 with a 10-2 overall record and 7-2 mark in conference play.

Texas and Oklahoma State will play in the Big 12 title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the rankings:

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-2)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Tulane (11-1)

18. Iowa (10-2)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. Liberty (12-0)

T-21. North Carolina State (9-3)

T-21. Oregon State (8-4)

23. Toledo (11-1)

24. James Madison (11-1)

25. SMU (10-2)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-2)

18. Tulane (11-1)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

22. Liberty (12-0)

23. Tennessee (8-4)

24. SMU (10-2)

25. James Madison (11-1)

