Here's where OU football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll, CFP rankings heading into bowl

OU football remained No. 12 in the AP Top 25, AFCA Coaches Poll and College Football Playoff Rankings on Sunday.

The Sooners were ranked No. 12 in each of those last week and will head into the bowl season in the same position.

OU finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record and was 7-2 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners lost two straight games (Kansas and Oklahoma State) but bounced back and have won three straight matchups.

They will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

Here are the rankings.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after catching a pass for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

AP Top 25

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Texas (12-1)

4. Florida State (13-0)

5. Alabama (12-1)

6. Georgia (12-1)

7. Ohio State (11-1)

8. Oregon (11-2)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Notre Dame (9-3)

16. Louisville (10-3)

17. SMU (11-2)

18. Liberty (13-0)

19. North Carolina State (9-3)

20. Iowa (10-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

22. Oklahoma State (9-4)

23. Tulane (11-2)

24. James Madison (11-1)

25. Tennessee (8-4)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Florida State (13-0)

T-4. Texas (12-1)

T-4. Alabama (12-1)

6. Georgia (12-1)

7. Ohio State (11-1)

8. Oregon (11-2)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-3)

18. North Carolina State (9-3)

19. SMU (11-2)

20. Liberty (13-0)

21. Oklahoma State (9-4)

22. Oregon State (8-4)

23. Tennessee (8-4)

24. Tulane (11-2)

25. James Madison (11-1)

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Texas (12-1)

4. Alabama (12-1)

5. Florida State (13-0)

6. Georgia (12-1)

7. Ohio State (11-1)

8. Oregon (11-2)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-3)

18. North Carolina State (9-3)

19. Oregon State (8-4)

20. Oklahoma State (9-4)

21. Tennessee (8-4)

22. Clemson (8-4)

23. Liberty (13-0)

24. SMU (11-2)

25. Kansas State (8-4)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where OU football ranks in AP, coaches poll, CFP rankings in Week 15