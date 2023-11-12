Here's where OU football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after beating West Virginia

OU football moved up in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Sooners are now ranked No. 14 in the AP and No. 13 in the coaches poll after being ranked No. 17 and No. 16, respectively.

OU defeated West Virginia 59-20 in Norman on Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State 27-24 in Stillwater on Nov. 4 and to Kansas 38-33 on Oct. 28.

OU (8-2) is one of four teams with a 5-2 Big 12 record, along with Oklahoma State (7-3), Kansas State (7-3) and Iowa State (6-4).

Texas (9-1, 6-1) is first in the conference.

OU will play at BYU at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Sooners will end the regular season with a home game against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

Where Big 12 football teams are ranked in Week 12

Texas: No. 7 in AP and AFCA

OU: No. 14 in AP and No. 13 in AFCA

Kansas State: No. 23 in AP and No. 24 in AFCA

Oklahoma State: No. 24 in AP and No. 25 in AFCA

