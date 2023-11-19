Here's where OU football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after beating BYU

OU football moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 on Sunday.

The Sooners are now No. 13. Ranked No. 13 in last week's AFCA Coaches Poll, OU remains in the same position in that poll.

OU defeated BYU 31-24 on Saturday in Provo, Utah, improving to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play.

OU redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel had an injury in the second quarter after appearing to hit his head on the turf and didn't return, but the Sooners battled and got the win as freshman signal caller Jackson Arnold led the offense.

The Sooners will host TCU at 11 a.m. Friday in Norman.

Where Big 12 football teams are ranked in Week 13

Texas: No. 7 in AP and AFCA

OU: No. 13 in AP and No. 13 in AFCA

Kansas State: No. 19 in AP and No. 20 in AFCA

Oklahoma State: No. 21 in AP and No. 21 in AFCA

