Here's where OU football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losing to OSU in Bedlam

OU dropped out of the top 15 in both the AP and US LBM Coaches polls Sunday.

The Sooners fell from No. 10 to No. 17 in the AP poll and from No. 11 to No. 16 in the coaches poll.

OU is on a two-game losing streak after beginning the season with seven straight victories.

The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State 27-24 Saturday in the last Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future. They fell to Kansas 38-33 on Oct. 28. Both games were on the road.

OU is one of five teams with a 4-2 Big 12 record. The others are Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia and Iowa State.

Texas and Oklahoma State are 5-1 in the Big 12 and atop the conference standings.

Where Big 12 football teams are ranked in Week 11

Texas: No. 7 in AP and AFCA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma: No. 17 in AP, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State: No. 15 in AP, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

Kansas: No. 19 in AP, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

