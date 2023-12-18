Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP, coaches poll heading into North Carolina game

NORMAN — The Sooners continue to climb the national rankings.

After improving to 10-0 on the season with an 81-47 win over Green Bay on Saturday, OU is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll, which both released Monday.

OU is one of four remaining undefeated teams in the nation. It's off to its best start to a season since it went 12-0 to begin its 2015-16 campaign.

Here are the rankings.

AP Top 25

Purdue: 10-1 Kansas: 10-1 Houston: 11-0 Arizona: 8-1 UConn: 10-1 Marquette: 9-2 Oklahoma: 10-0 Tennessee: 8-3 Kentucky: 8-2 Baylor: 9-1 North Carolina: 7-3 Creighton: 9-2 Illinois: 8-2 Florida Atlantic: 9-2 Gonzaga: 8-3 Colorado State: 10-1 BYU: 10-1 Clemson: 9-1 Texas: 8-2 James Madison: 10-0 Duke: 7-3 Virginia: 9-1 Memphis: 8-2 Wisconsin: 8-3 Ole Miss: 10-0

Coaches Poll

Purdue (10-1) Kansas (10-1) Houston (11-0) Arizona (8-1) UConn (10-1) Marquette (9-2) Tennessee (8-3) Oklahoma (10-0) Kentucky (8-2) Baylor (9-1) Illinois (8-2) Florida Atlantic (9-2) North Carolina (7-3) Creighton (9-2) BYU (10-1) Gonzaga (8-3) Colorado State (10-1) Clemson (9-1) Duke (7-3) Virginia (9-1) James Madison (10-0) Texas (8-2) Memphis (8-2) Wisconsin (8-3) Ole Miss (10-0)

