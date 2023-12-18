Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP, coaches poll heading into North Carolina game
NORMAN — The Sooners continue to climb the national rankings.
After improving to 10-0 on the season with an 81-47 win over Green Bay on Saturday, OU is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll, which both released Monday.
OU is one of four remaining undefeated teams in the nation. It's off to its best start to a season since it went 12-0 to begin its 2015-16 campaign.
Here are the rankings.
AP Top 25
Purdue: 10-1
Kansas: 10-1
Houston: 11-0
Arizona: 8-1
UConn: 10-1
Marquette: 9-2
Oklahoma: 10-0
Tennessee: 8-3
Kentucky: 8-2
Baylor: 9-1
North Carolina: 7-3
Creighton: 9-2
Illinois: 8-2
Florida Atlantic: 9-2
Gonzaga: 8-3
Colorado State: 10-1
BYU: 10-1
Clemson: 9-1
Texas: 8-2
James Madison: 10-0
Duke: 7-3
Virginia: 9-1
Memphis: 8-2
Wisconsin: 8-3
Ole Miss: 10-0
Coaches Poll
Purdue (10-1)
Kansas (10-1)
Houston (11-0)
Arizona (8-1)
UConn (10-1)
Marquette (9-2)
Tennessee (8-3)
Oklahoma (10-0)
Kentucky (8-2)
Baylor (9-1)
Illinois (8-2)
Florida Atlantic (9-2)
North Carolina (7-3)
Creighton (9-2)
BYU (10-1)
Gonzaga (8-3)
Colorado State (10-1)
Clemson (9-1)
Duke (7-3)
Virginia (9-1)
James Madison (10-0)
Texas (8-2)
Memphis (8-2)
Wisconsin (8-3)
Ole Miss (10-0)
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where OU basketball ranks in AP, coaches poll ahead of UNC game