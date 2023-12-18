Advertisement

Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP, coaches poll heading into North Carolina game

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

NORMAN — The Sooners continue to climb the national rankings.

After improving to 10-0 on the season with an 81-47 win over Green Bay on Saturday, OU is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll, which both released Monday.

OU is one of four remaining undefeated teams in the nation. It's off to its best start to a season since it went 12-0 to begin its 2015-16 campaign.

Here are the rankings.

AP Top 25

  1. Purdue: 10-1

  2. Kansas: 10-1

  3. Houston: 11-0

  4. Arizona: 8-1

  5. UConn: 10-1

  6. Marquette: 9-2

  7. Oklahoma: 10-0

  8. Tennessee: 8-3

  9. Kentucky: 8-2

  10. Baylor: 9-1

  11. North Carolina: 7-3

  12. Creighton: 9-2

  13. Illinois: 8-2

  14. Florida Atlantic: 9-2

  15. Gonzaga: 8-3

  16. Colorado State: 10-1

  17. BYU: 10-1

  18. Clemson: 9-1

  19. Texas: 8-2

  20. James Madison: 10-0

  21. Duke: 7-3

  22. Virginia: 9-1

  23. Memphis: 8-2

  24. Wisconsin: 8-3

  25. Ole Miss: 10-0

Coaches Poll

  1. Purdue (10-1)

  2. Kansas (10-1)

  3. Houston (11-0)

  4. Arizona (8-1)

  5. UConn (10-1)

  6. Marquette (9-2)

  7. Tennessee (8-3)

  8. Oklahoma (10-0)

  9. Kentucky (8-2)

  10. Baylor (9-1)

  11. Illinois (8-2)

  12. Florida Atlantic (9-2)

  13. North Carolina (7-3)

  14. Creighton (9-2)

  15. BYU (10-1)

  16. Gonzaga (8-3)

  17. Colorado State (10-1)

  18. Clemson (9-1)

  19. Duke (7-3)

  20. Virginia (9-1)

  21. James Madison (10-0)

  22. Texas (8-2)

  23. Memphis (8-2)

  24. Wisconsin (8-3)

  25. Ole Miss (10-0)

