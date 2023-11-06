Here's where Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II sits in latest Heisman Trophy odds

With Ollie Gordon II continuing to thrive for Oklahoma State, the star running back’s name is starting to enter the Heisman discussion.

USA Today has released its latest Heisman odds, and Gordon — who helped lead Oklahoma State to a 24-21 win over Bedlam rival OU on Saturday — is seventh on the list with a 2.44% chance of claiming the prize.

Ahead of the sophomore are Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (41.67%), Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (33.26%), Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (11.11%), Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (10.53%), Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (7.69%) and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (5.26%).

Gordon is up to 174 carries for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year. He also has 22 catches for 219 yards and one score.

Last week, Gordon finished with 33 rushing attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns along with one reception for 18 yards.

More: 'We got one here, too': Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon strikes Heisman pose in Bedlam win

#OKState running back Ollie Gordon II has entered the Heisman Trophy chat, according to latest betting odds.



I wrote last night about Gordon striking the pose on the big stage. https://t.co/8SIKPYr5Qa pic.twitter.com/TikighnpPg — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) November 6, 2023

2023 Heisman Trophy odds

More: Why did Alan Bowman quickly adapt to Oklahoma State football culture? Mike Gundy explains

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Heisman Trophy odds for OSU's Ollie Gordon II, OU's Dillon Gabriel