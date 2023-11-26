Here's where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after win over BYU

For the second straight week, Oklahoma State football is moving up in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys moved up to No. 19 in both rankings Sunday following their 40-34 double-overtime victory against BYU in Stillwater.

Saturday's victory improved the Cowboys' overall record to 9-3 and their Big 12 mark to 7-2.

Oklahoma State lost at UCF 45-3 on Nov. 11 but bounced back with a 43-30 victory at Houston on Nov. 18 and the BYU win.

The Cowboys will play Texas in the Big 12 championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the rankings:

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates his touchdown with Oklahoma State's Preston Wilson (74) and Rashod Owens (10) during the second overtime of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

AP Top 25

AFCA Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-2)

18. Tulane (11-1)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

22. Liberty (12-0)

23. Tennessee (8-4)

24. SMU (10-2)

25. James Madison (11-1)

