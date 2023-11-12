Here's where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after loss to UCF

Oklahoma State football unsurprisingly dropped in the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Cowboys, who lost at UCF 45-3 on Saturday, fell from No. 15 to No. 24 in the AP and from No. 17 to No. 25 in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma State had been on a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game and was coming off a 27-24 victory against OU in Stillwater.

Now, the Cowboys (7-3) are one of four teams with a 5-2 Big 12 record. The others are OU (8-2), Kansas State (7-3) and Iowa State (6-4).

Texas (9-1, 6-1) leads the conference.

Oklahoma State will play at Houston at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys will end the regular season with a home game against BYU on Nov. 25.

More: Things 'just got weird fast' for Oklahoma State football, Ollie Gordon II in loss at UCF

Where Big 12 football teams are ranked in Week 12

Texas: No. 7 in AP and AFCA

OU: No. 14 in AP and No. 13 in AFCA

Kansas State: No. 23 in AP and No. 24 in AFCA

Oklahoma State: No. 24 in AP and No. 25 in AFCA

More: Oklahoma State football's win streak snapped in historic fashion to UCF & more key stats

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP, coaches poll after UCF loss