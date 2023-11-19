Here's where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after win vs Houston

The Oklahoma State football team rose in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Cowboys are now ranked No. 21 in both, moving up from No. 24 in the AP and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma State earned a 43-30 road win against Houston on Saturday, one week after losing at Central Florida 45-3.

The Cowboys have an 8-3 record and are 6-2 against Big 12 competition and remain in contention for a conference championship-game berth.

Oklahoma State is set to host BYU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where Big 12 football teams are ranked in Week 13

Texas: No. 7 in AP and AFCA

OU: No. 13 in AP and No. 13 in AFCA

Kansas State: No. 19 in AP and No. 20 in AFCA

Oklahoma State: No. 21 in AP and No. 21 in AFCA

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP, coaches poll in Week 13