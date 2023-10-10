Here's where Nicholls men's basketball was voted to finish in Southland Conference poll

Ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season, Nicholls men's basketball was picked to finish sixth in the Southland Conference.

The Colonels, led by rookie head coach and former Nicholls player Tevon Saddler, finished with 71 points in the SLC Preseason Poll, ahead of Texas A&M-Commerce, Houston Christian, Lamar, and Incarnate Word. Southeastern was the preseason pick to win the league, finishing with 144 points and six first-place votes.

Saddler was hired in April of this year to replace Austin Claunch, who left the Colonels to take an assistant coaching job at Alabama. The 28-year-old Saddler was an all-conference performer for his lone season at Nicholls, averaging 15.8 points a game during the 2017-18 season.

The Colonels open the season on Nov. 6 at Tulane. The home opener is 15 days later, when Nicholls hosts NAIA opponent Blue Mountain Christian on Nov. 21.

