Here's where the Mets sit in the playoff race with three weeks left to play

MLB put out a bracket this morning showing what the seeding would look like if the playoffs were to start today, and the Mets were not on it. But with three weeks left till the postseason, they still are in position to make a run for a spot.

The Mets sit at 19-23 after Monday's loss to the Phillies, which leaves them with the 11th best record in the National League. Due to the shortened schedule this season, however, this year's playoffs will feature 16 teams instead of 10, with eight on each side of the bracket to start the race for the World Series.

With 18 games left in their schedule, the Mets are just 1.5 games back behind the Giants (the Marlins still need to play a number of their postponed games before they can be properly placed into the bracket) for the No. 8 seed in the NL, and it doesn't stop there.

If the Mets get hot and put together a few quick winning streaks, they could realistically find themselves as high as No. 6 seed, with the Cardinals only three games ahead of them in the standings.

In the NL East, the Braves (No. 2 seed, 5.5 GA), Phillies (No. 5 seed, 3.5 GA) and Marlins (would be No. 7 seed, 2.0 GA) sit in front of the Mets. The Nationals sit 3.5 games behind the Mets at 14-25.

Getting the pitching rotation down will be the key for the Mets in these last few weeks. Besides for Jacob deGrom and maybe Rick Porcello, the Mets rotation has just been filled with question marks and unclear answers.

The offense has picked up a ton lately, with the Mets scoring at least five runs in six of the last seven games.

Michael Conforto, Dom Smith and Robinson Cano are all batting above .315 (and so is Jake Marisnick in the 11 games he's played since debuting this season), and Pete Alonso's big bat has woken up after some early struggles to the tune of 10 home runs on the year.

No matter the old issues, the three-week mark means there's a new clock on the table that's ticking, and with 18 games left over that period, the Mets will need to convert on some of their recent close games if they hope to not only make the playoffs, but rise up in the seedings as well.