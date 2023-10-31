Here's where LSU football is slotted in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings

BATON ROUGE — LSU football is the No. 14 team in the first edition of the 2023 College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee revealed on Tuesday.

The rankings reveal comes just days before the Tigers travel to Alabama for their biggest test of the season on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS).

Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) is at No. 8 in the CFP rankings.

Six SEC teams cracked this first edition of the CFP rankings. Besides LSU (6-2, 4-1) and Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss also made the top-25.

LSU was the No. 10 team in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings a year ago. The Tigers then upset Alabama at home and jumped to No. 7 in the rankings.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: College Football Playoff ranking before Alabama game