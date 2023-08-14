Here's where LSU football is ranked in the first 2023 AP top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will begin the 2023 season as the No. 5 team in the AP top 25 poll, AP announced on Monday.

The Tigers will begin their season against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3 (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Only two SEC teams slotted ahead of LSU in the AP rankings were Georgia (1) and Alabama (4). Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (22), and Texas A&M (23) also made the top 25.

The Tigers are also the No. 5 team in the first 2023 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

After their matchup with the Seminoles, LSU will face Grambling State in its home opener in Week 2 (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) and Mississippi State in Starkville in Week 3 (11 a.m., ESPN).

This year will be the second consecutive season the Tigers will begin their campaign against Florida State. Last season, LSU lost to the Seminoles on a blocked extra point that would have sent the game to overtime.

