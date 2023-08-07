Here's where LSU football is ranked in the first 2023 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU football was voted as the No. 5 team in the nation in the first 2023 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, released Monday.

LSU begins its season Sept. 3 against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando (6:30 p.m., ABC).

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama are the only SEC teams ranked ahead of the Tigers. Tennessee (10), Ole Miss (22) and Texas A&M (25) were the other SEC schools that cracked the rankings.

The Tigers take their place in the top five to start coach Brian Kelly's second season after LSU began last season outside of the top 25.

LSU also started last season's campaign against Florida State. The Seminoles took down LSU after blocking an extra point that would have sent the game to overtime, winning 24-23.

LSU faces Grambling State in Baton Rouge on Sept. 9 (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) and Mississippi State in Starkville on Sept. 16 (11 a.m., ESPN) in Week 2 and 3, respectively.

