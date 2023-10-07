Here's where you can get live scores and updates for ULM football vs. South Alabama

After last week's thriller, ULM football is back in action on Saturday as the Warhawks (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) host divisional opponent South Alabama (2-3, 0-1). The game kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

ULM enters Saturday off a heartbreaking loss in the Sun Belt opener to Appalachian State. Despite leading with a minute to play, the Mountaineers led one final drive and capped it with a walk-off 54-yard field goal for the win.

The Jaguars also enter Saturday coming off a close loss. South Alabama nearly erased a 21-point deficit last week against James Madison, but the Dukes survived, 31-23.

This week represents a pivotal matchup for both sides, as a win goes a long in keeping hope for winning the Sun Belt West.

