Here's where Jay Norvell, Colorado State football are finding their surge of recruits

The Colorado State football staff is attacking recruiting with a fury.

The Rams have secured 15 commitments in the 2024 class. That group will become the third signing class under head coach Jay Norvell.

He signed his first (2022) in a flurry, just weeks after being hired. Now, roughly 2½ classes in (including the partial 2024 group), there are some clear trends emerging.

Let's take a look look at the "where" of CSU football's recruiting surge under Norvell.

The hotbeds of Colorado State football recruiting

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (85) reaches for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Cam Lampkin (29) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington on Sept. 17, 2022.

From Day 1, Norvell and staff outlined where the priority areas to recruit would be, and that's proved to be true. California, Colorado and Texas would be the cornerstones.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

California has become the centerpiece, with CSU making huge inroads in the state stacked with both high-end talent and depth of potential quality players.

The Rams have secured at least a half-dozen California players in each class since Norvell arrived. The 2024 class is still being built and already has nine California commits.

Colorado has been a steady if not huge presence. The Rams signed two and three players, respectively, from in-state in Norvell's first two classes. The 2024 class has two publicly known Colorado commits and a third who sources say has privately pledged to the Rams. Expect this staff to sign roughly two to six Colorado players per year.

The 2024 class currently doesn't have any commits from Texas, but that will almost surely change as five from the state signed last year.

Spreading out recruiting search

CSU has found some success in the Pacific Northwest in Oregon and Washington. The Rams are also recruiting the southwest hard, specifically Arizona. There's also a clear effort in Midwest states such as Indiana and Ohio.

Advertisement

All told, in the 2022, 2023 and (ongoing) 2024 class, this staff has signed or landed commitments from players in 18 different states from as far west as Hawaii and east into Tennessee.

More on CSU football recruiting

Catch up on all the recruiting news and insights in the stories below:

The 2024 class: A look at all the commits in the 2024 class so far

4-star recruit: Jordan Ross becomes one of CSU's top-ranked recruits ever

The top-25: The best-ranked recruits in Colorado State football history

Diamonds in the rough: The unheralded recruits who became CSU football stars

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football recruiting map: Where Jay Norvell finds recruits