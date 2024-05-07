Here's where Gavin Wimsatt is headed after transferring from Rutgers football

Gavin Wimsatt found his new home.

The former Rutgers football quarterback announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has committed to play at Kentucky, which means the Owensboro native is headed back to his home state.

It was a quick recruitment for Wimsatt, who visited the school on Monday.

Wimsatt entered the transfer portal last week after Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano informed him that Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis had won the starting quarterback job out of spring practices.

The timing of Schiano's decision, as well as his willingness to be upfront with Wimsatt, allowed the quarterback to seek new opportunities before the most recent portal window closed.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium.

Wimsatt has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 21 games (19 starts) with Rutgers, Wimsatt went 212-of-455 passing (47 percent) for 2,537 yards and nine touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

Wimsatt also rushed for a total of 628 yards (497 of them came last season) with 11 scores.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Transfer Gavin Wimsatt commits to Kentucky