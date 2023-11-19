Here's where Gardner-Webb football is headed for first round of FCS Playoffs

Gardner-Webb football now knows who its dancing partner will be for the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will travel to Macon, Georgia, this Saturday for a matchup with Mercer. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

“Anybody can win a championship, anybody can have a good year,” said Gardner-Webb football coach Tre Lamb after the Runnin’ Bulldogs earned a share of the Big South-OVC title Saturday with a 34-10 win over Charleston Southern. “When we combined (the Big South-OVC) to 10 teams, we knew it would be harder. We lost a few guys on offense and knew it was going to be more difficult (to repeat as conference champions).

“But we found a way to get it done, and I’m very proud of that.”

A five-game winning streak to close the regular season allowed Gardner-Webb to secure its second straight conference title and FCS Playoff bid. The Runnin’ Bulldogs last loss came in mid-October, falling 41-14 at No. 15 Austin Peay.

Meanwhile, Mercer is in the FCS Playoffs for its first time in program history. The Bears finished 8-3, tying for second in Southern Conference play with a 6-2 mark.

Ranked 23rd in the latest StatsPerform FCS Top 25 poll, its resume includes a win over No. 14 Western Carolina.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football: Runnin' Bulldogs to play Mercer in FCS Playoffs