Here's where Big 12, SEC football teams are in 2024 recruiting rankings before signing day

National Signing Day is set for Wednesday and some of the top football players in the 2024 recruiting class will make things official.

As signing day nears, here's a look at the 2024 recruiting rankings in the Big 12 and SEC, according to 247Sports Composite and Rivals.

Carl Albert’s Xavier Robinson (21) runs the ball and is pursued by Del City’s Jashawn McCalister (12) during the 5A high school football state championship game between Carl Albert and Del City at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Big 12 recruiting rankings for the 2024 class

247Sports Composite

(National rankings in parenthesis)

Texas Tech (No. 21) Central Florida (No. 27) TCU (No. 29) Cincinnati (No. 44) Arizona State (No. 47) Kansas (No. 48) West Virginia (No. 51) Arizona (No. 52) Colorado (No. 54) Iowa State (No. 55) Oklahoma State (No. 56) Utah (No. 61) Kansas State (No. 62) BYU (No. 64) Baylor (No. 67) Houston (No. 105)

Rivals

(National rankings in parenthesis)

Texas Tech (No. 21) Central Florida (No. 26) TCU (No. 33) Arizona State (No. 43) Cincinnati (No. 45) Kansas (No. 48) West Virginia (No. 50) Arizona (No. 52) Iowa State (No. 53) Utah (No. 54) BYU (No. 57) Colorado (No. 58) Oklahoma State (No. 59) Kansas State (No. 64) Baylor (No. 66) Houston (unranked, outside of top 100)

SEC recruiting rankings for the 2024 class

247Sports Composite

(National rankings in parenthesis)

Georgia (No. 1) Alabama (No. 4) Florida (No. 5) Texas (No. 6) OU (No. 8) Auburn (No. 11) LSU (No. 12) Tennessee (No. 14) South Carolina (No. 18) Ole Miss (No. 19) Texas A&M (No. 20) Kentucky (No. 24) Arkansas (No. 26) Missouri (No. 32) Mississippi State (No. 37) Vanderbilt (No. 40)

Rivals

(National rankings in parenthesis)

Georgia (No. 1) Texas (No. 3) Alabama (No. 5) OU (No. 6) Auburn (No. 9) Florida (No. 10) LSU (No. 12) Tennessee (No. 14) Ole Miss (No. 20) Texas A&M (No. 22) South Carolina (No. 23) Kentucky (No. 24) Arkansas (No. 28) Missouri (No. 32) Mississippi State (No. 38) Vanderbilt (No. 41)

