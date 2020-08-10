Here's where Bears fans stand on Chicago's QB competition after first week of training camp

The first week of training camp is in the books, and while it certainly wasn't anything like what fans are accustomed to this time of year, it is still training camp, and the Chicago Bears do still have a quarterback competition underway, regardless of how odd it may seem.

Padded practices won't get underway for another week and there's been very little intel gathered from the t-shirts and shorts practices aside from what the coaches and players have shared on Zoom. We won't have any preseason games to scout and there will be very limited media access to the practice sessions once they get started (for real).

Regardless, Bears fans are an opinionated bunch even if there isn't much information available about how the battle between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles is unfolding so far. What we do know is that both quarterbacks will be given an equal chance to win the job, and QB coach John DeFilippo is going to evaluate every aspect of every throw in every practice so the team can reach the best decision possible.

So who does the fanbase prefer at this point now that we're inching closer to Week 1 (five weeks away, to be exact)? Has Foles started winning over the Trubisky truthers, or does the former second overall pick still have the confidence of the fanbase entering his fourth season in town?

I decided to poll Bears fans on Twitter on this topic, and the results, as you could imagine, were very close. Of the 310 responses I received, 56% of the voters prefer Foles over Trubisky. Essentially, the job is still completely up for grabs, even in the eyes of the fans. The results are also proof that neither quarterback is overwhelmingly favored (from a support standpoint) by the fanbase. The point here is that Bears fans appear willing and ready to support whoever wins the job, which is great for the team overall.

Where do we stand, #Bears fans, on the QB competition with 5 weeks left until Week 1? Who do you want behind center? — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) August 9, 2020

There is no favorite to win this competition. Not with the coaches, and apparently, not with the fans either.

May the best quarterback win.

