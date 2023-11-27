Here's what's next for Rutgers football with bowl game, transfer portal, NFL decisions coming

PISCATAWAY – Greg Schiano had plenty of planning to do.

The Rutgers football head coach was ready to turn the page from the Scarlet Knights’ 42-24 loss to Maryland in the regular-season finale and begin charting what the next several weeks would look like for his team leading up to its bowl appearance.

Whichever bowl and whichever opponent Rutgers will draw.

“Rather than do it this week, because I was tempted, I wanted to put every ounce of my energy into Maryland,” Schiano said. “I know it might not have shown but that's what I did. Just wasn't quite good enough.”

Rutgers won’t learn its bowl destination until Sunday, but that’s only one part of what the next few weeks will include for Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

Several players will need to make decisions about their futures – whether they want to return for another year if they have eligibility or take a shot at the NFL. The transfer portal opens up on Dec. 4, giving players the option of moving on to other programs if they choose to. Rutgers will also monitor the portal for any players it believes could be a fit for its own program.

The transfer portal and opt-outs impact the roster Rutgers will put on the field for a bowl game.

And then there’s recruiting as Schiano looks to solidify the 2024 class ahead of the early signing period that begins on Dec. 20.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

As far as the bowl prep schedule, Schiano said he’ll lay out a “a few different schedules” since they at least know the range of dates the game will fall into.

Most projections, though, have the Scarlet Knights headed for the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28.

Just as importantly, Rutgers has multiple players who got banged up in the final weeks of the regular season and will need to get treatment and heal up ahead of the bowl.

To stay or move on from Rutgers football?

Kyle Monangai had just become the eighth player in program history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season – and the first since 2012 – but he was already facing questions about his future in a Rutgers uniform.

Monangai has eligibility remaining, but the Big Ten’s leading rusher could choose to move on to the NFL.

“I haven’t made any final decisions,” Monangai said. “I’ve got to talk to talk to Coach Schiano, I’ve got to talk to my family. There’s a bunch of people I have to talk to about it. I haven’t really given it too much thought. Now that the last game’s over, maybe I will. It’s something to think about with the advice and wisdom of people around me like Coach Schiano and my family.”

Monangai, though, did say he plans to play in the bowl game regardless.

“It’s still a decision, but I mean I’m sure I will,” Monangai said. “I’ve been waiting to play in a bowl game forever around here, but to pass up on the opportunity is kind of crazy.”

Linebacker Mohamed Toure, who had a stellar season in his return from a torn ACL and racked up 85 tackles (7½ for loss) with 3½ sacks, is in a similar spot.

“I just haven’t really got the opportunity to think about what I want to do after the season,” Toure said. “I’ve been so focused on studying film, studying opponents, studying our own playbook. I haven’t really sat down with my own thoughts, my family and really thought about the future yet. The season’s over now so probably next week coming up, I’ll have time to sit down and really think about what’s the next step.”

Monangai and Toure are two of multiple players who have decisions to make in the coming weeks.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Bowl game, transfer portal, NFL opt-out decisions coming