Here's what's on Jon Rahm's menu at the annual Masters Champions Dinner

One of the many traditions associated with The Masters is the annual Champions Dinner.

The premise is simple: The previous year's winner gets to host a gathering of all former Masters champions and pick the menu for dinner on Tuesday night before the tournament begins at Augusta National Golf Club.

For this year, reigning champ Jon Rahm of Spain drew inspiration from his home country's Basque region with perhaps one of the most unique menus in Masters history.

Prepared by famed chef Jose Andres, the dinner will begin with six different choices of tapas and pintxos − Spanish for starters and small snacks.

Jon Rahm’s masters dinner sounds amazing to me pic.twitter.com/P7g29Iy3Jp — Ed Schwent (@eschwent) March 22, 2024

The first course is an Ensalada de Txangurro which is Basque crab salad and potato.

For the main course, diners will have their choice of Chuleton a la Parrilla, a smoked and seared Basque ribeye steak, or Rodaballo al Pil-Pil, a fish dish made with turbot and Navarra white asparagus.

"It’s a white fish, very local from where I come from, which actually most common is cod or sea bass, but I don’t like cod so I refuse to have something I don’t like at my dinner," Rahm said last month when he revealed his menu selections.

And to finish things off, there will be Milhojas de Crema y Nata, a puff pastry cake with custard and Chantilly cream.

Considerably different from the burgers, french fries and milkshakes Tiger Woods served after he won his first Masters.

Jon Rahm puts on the traditional Green Jacket after winning the 2023 Masters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters Champions Dinner menu: Jon Rahm emphasizes Basque heritage