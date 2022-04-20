Here's what's going on with Michael Conforto's free agency

Michael Conforto greeted in dugout on the road August 2021

With the regular season two weeks old, former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto remains on the free agent market, and he might not be close to finding a landing spot.

Robert Murray of FanSided said during The Baseball Insiders Podcast that he doesn't think Conforto will sign soon, and that the Independent League Long Island Ducks recently checked in about the potential of signing him.

It is close to impossible to envision any scenario where Conforto considers signing with the Ducks.

Conforto's agent, Scott Boras, said on March 30 that Conforto injured his right shoulder in January, and was waiting until he got his arm strength back before ramping up contract negotiations.

At the time, Boras told multiple reporters, including Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, that discussions with teams about Conforto had restarted about a week prior and that the reason Conforto was still unsigned was not economic.

Prior to Boras' comments, there was not much buzz about Conforto, who is attached to the qualifying offer. Any team that signs Conforto before the 2022 MLB Draft (scheduled for July 17) will have to forfeit a high draft pick.

SNY's Andy Martino reported on March 17 that the Mets offered Conforto an extension in the $100 million range last spring, and would've gone as high as $120 million at that point. However, Martino reported that the Mets were "not offering him anything like that now, and probably not anything."

Conforto had a down year in 2021, but had an OPS+ of 128 from his rookie year in 2015 through 2020, while slashing .259/.358/.484 with 118 home runs and 121 doubles.

Before the season, a case could've been made for a Mets reunion with Conforto. But it's much harder to make that argument now, with New York's offense humming and not much playing time to go around.