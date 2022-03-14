March Madness 2022: Here's what to know about every team in men's West region

With the bracket for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament now set, we're taking a look at each team in the field. Here's what to look for out of a West region headlined by Gonzaga and Duke.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga (26-3, WCC champion)

Gonzaga earned a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in program history this season and its second straight. The Bulldogs have advanced twice to the national championship game as a No. 1 seed, losing to North Carolina in 2017 and Baylor last season. Those are also the program's two Final Four appearances. They earned the No. 1 seed this season despite the loss of first-round NBA draft picks Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert last season. Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot freshman who averages 3.6 blocks per game and shoots 41.2% from 3-point distance, projects as a high lottery pick. This is a true powerhouse that ranks in the top five in the nation in both offensive and defensive efficiency and is the favorite to win its first national title for a reason.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick 'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

No. 2 seed Duke (28-6, at-large)

Mike Krzyzewski's final team is again one of the most talented in the nation. The Blue Devils could hear as many as five names called in the upcoming NBA draft, headlined by projected lottery picks in freshmen forwards Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin. Junior wing Wendell Moore, sophomore center Mark Williams and freshman guard Trevor Keels could also hear their names called in June. The Blue Devils face a tough road, but have the talent to win it all.

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke won a November matchup against Mark Few and Gonzaga. Will they meet again in a regional final? (Lance King/Getty Images)

No. 3 seed Texas Tech (25-9, at-large)

Mark Davis took over for Chris Beard this season after Beard left for Texas. But this team still has Beard's imprint as one of the nation's toughest defensive teams. The Red Raiders rode a stifling defense to the 2019 national championship game and enter this NCAA tournament ranked second in the nation in defensive efficiency. Senior forward Bryson Williams leads the offense with 13.7 points per game while shooting at a 40.5% clip from 3-point distance. Duke faces a potentially nasty Sweet 16 matchup here if both teams advance out of the first weekend.

No. 4 seed Arkansas (25-8, at-large)

A powerhouse in the 1990s under Nolan Richardson, Arkansas has been to six Final Fours, including three from 1990-95. It beat Duke in the 1994 national championship game, but hasn't been to a Final Four since 1995. This Arkansas team finished the regular season in first place in a tough SEC and is a threat to secure its seventh ever Final Four berth with wins over Auburn, Kentucky and a sweep of LSU. But it will likely have to get through Gonzaga first.

No. 5 seed UConn (23-9, at-large)

UConn won the Big East regular season before losing to Villanova in the conference tournament semifinals. The Huskies are in their fourth season under head coach Danny Hurley and back in the NCAA tournament for a second straight year. This team is a long shot to secure the program's fifth national championship, but it can play with the nation's top teams, having secured victories over No. 2 seeds Auburn and Villanova this season.

No. 6 seed Alabama (19-13, at-large)

Fewer teams have a more impressive list of wins this season than the Alabama. The Crimson Tide claim victories over No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 3 seed Tennessee, No. 5 seed Houston and No. 6 seed LSU. They also lost to Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament and delivered Georgia its lone SEC victory. They enter tournament play on a three-game losing streak. Good luck figuring this team out.

No. 7 seed Michigan State (22-12, at-large)

This is not a typical Tom Izzo powerhouse. The Spartans finished in seventh place in the Big Ten regular season and lost in the conference tournament semifinals. A team that projected to feature much-hyped freshman Emoni Bates instead relies on an upperclassmen-laden lineup with three senior starters after Bates recommitted to Memphis. The Spartans rank outside of the top 90 in both defensive and offensive efficiency. Getting past Duke to the second weekend would be a huge win for this team.

No. 8 seed Boise State (27-7, MWC champion)

The Broncos enter NCAA tournament play on a roll having won eight of their last nine games including a Mountain West championship game victory over San Diego State. Their reward is tough first-round matchup with Memphis and a likely second-round date with Gonzaga if they manage to beat the Tigers. They leaned on their top-25 defense to secure their MWC tournament title and will need to do the same to come out of the tournament with a win.

Five-star freshman Jalen Duren has thrived for Penny Hardaway's Tigers. (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

No. 9 seed Memphis (21-10, at-large)

In his fourth season as Memphis head coach, Penny Hardaway has finally claimed his first NCAA bid. But it wasn't a sure thing until late in the season. A 9-8 start that included three- and four-game losing streaks looked like more disappointment for Hardaway after securing a consensus top-two recruiting class. But the Tigers finished strong with a 12-2 record down the stretch to earn an at-large bid. Eleven of those wins came with star freshman Emoni Bates sidelined with a back injury. The prospect who once drew comparisons to LeBron James and Kevin Durant is a long shot to suit up in the tournament. Are the Tigers better off without him? Fellow five-star freshman Jalen Duren (12.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game) is the player to watch here.

No. 10 seed Davidson (27-6, at-large)

Bob McKillop's Wildcats are back in the NCAA tournament following a three-year absence. Davidson earned an at-large bid after falling to bid-stealer Richmond in Sunday's Atlantic 10 championship game. If the Wildcats can get hot from distance — and they can — they can be a threat to any tournament opponent. The nation's eighth-ranked 3-point shooting team (38.65%) claimed a win over No. 6 seed Alabama and is certainly a threat to Michigan State in the first round. But a cold shooting night will likely spell doom for a team that ranks 143rd in defensive efficiency.

No. 11 seed Rutgers (18-13, at-large) or Notre Dame (22-10, at-large)

Rutgers snuck in off the bubble despite a quarterfinal loss to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament. Its upside that includes four straight February wins against ranked opponents Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois was too tempting for the committee to leave out. Notre Dame also snuck in after its own quarterfinal conference tournament loss to Virginia Tech. Its upside includes a second-place finish in the ACC regular season and wins over Kentucky and North Carolina. Either team could provide a challenge in a matchup with Alabama.

No. 12 seed New Mexico State (26-6, WAC champion)

The Aggies earned their bid with their fourth WAC championship since 2017. They feature WAC player of the year Teddy Allen, who's thrived at NMSU after transferring from Nebraska while averaging 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. They'll need to rely on their top-50 defense to have a chance for an upset.

No. 13 seed Vermont (28-5, AEC champion)

Vermont enters tournament play on a tear, having won 22 of its last 23 games. Its lone loss since early December is an overtime defeat to Hartford on Feb. 14. The Catamounts are strong on both sides of the floor, ranking in the top 20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They'll be a popular 13/4 upset pick against Arkansas.

No. 14 seed Montana State (27-7, Big Sky)

The Bobcats earned their fourth ever NCAA tournament bid and first since 1996 thanks to a Big Sky tournament championship victory over Northern Colorado. They also secured the league's regular-season title with a 16-4 conference record. Texas Tech in the first round is a tall task. If they're going to have any chance of keeping it a game, they'll lean on their 38th-ranked 3-point shooting (36.9%)

No. 15 seed CS Fullerton (21-10, Big West champion)

The Titans earned a date with Duke thanks to a Big West championship win over Long Beach State. They rank outside the top-100 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They enter tournament play on a four-game winning streak, but stand little chance of making things interesting against Duke.

No. 16 seed Georgia State (18-10, Sun Belt champion)

The Sun Belt champion Panthers boast a better defense than your average No. 16 seed, ranking 70th in the nation in defensive efficiency. It's their 245th-ranked offense that's a problem. The enter tournament play hot, having won 10 straight games. Don't count on 11 straight with Gonzaga waiting in the wings.