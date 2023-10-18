Here's how we'd approach Tennessee football's Joe Milton or Nico Iamaleava situation

Josh Heupel's teams usually win because of their offense. These Tennessee Vols win in spite of their offense – at least, that was the case against Texas A&M.

The Vols' defense fueled that victory.

But, can Tennessee expect its defense to carry the day against Alabama? Usually, dynamite quarterback performances and a high-scoring opponent are required to beat Nick Saban's Crimson Tide. And Joe Milton isn't supplying this offense with what it needs.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's John Adams and Adam Sparks examine Tennessee's quarterback situation.

Milton is the sixth-year veteran, but he's making rookie mistakes. So, why not pivot to ballyhooed freshman Nico Iamaleava? That comes with risks – risks coaches don't usually like to take.

Toppmeyer and Adams aren't feeling conservative, though. They'd start Milton against Alabama, but if he struggles again, they're in favor of Tennessee flipping to Iamaleava for the next game against Kentucky.

Sparks isn't sold on that idea. He'd ride with Milton unless the situation becomes more dire. (I.e., a loss to Kentucky.)

Regardless, the No. 15 Vols likely need more than Milton's 100 passing yards against the Aggies if they hope to upset No. 8 Alabama.

Here's how we'd approach the Milton-Iamaleava situation:

Sparks: The schedule and type of game you’d want Iamaleava to make his debut start makes this challenging. Would you want to risk losing at Kentucky and have the true freshman make his first start in Lexington? No. Here’s the scenario I would see: Tennessee would have to lose to Alabama and Kentucky – with Milton struggling against each – and then maybe Iamaleava would make his debut start against UConn. As long as a 9-3 record is on the table as a likelihood, you stick with Milton.

Adams: I look at it differently. If Milton plays against Alabama like he did against Texas A&M, I would make a change. I wouldn’t be thinking about 9-3, because I don’t know that you can reach 9-3 with the way Milton is playing, unless he shows differently against Alabama. Iamaleava has been on campus since last December. He’s supposed to be a budding superstar talent. I would take a chance on him.

Toppmeyer: I would make a quarterback change if Tennessee loses to Alabama and Milton struggles. At that point, why not make a change? Maybe, the Vols could beat Kentucky and Missouri on the back of their defense, like they beat the Aggies. But if you’re trying to win with defense anyway, you might as well transition to the freshman quarterback. Based on what we saw from Milton against Florida and Texas A&M, what does he bring that Iamaleava wouldn’t? If Milton rebounds and the Vols beat Alabama or if he plays well in defeat, keep riding with him. If not, consider making the switch before the Kentucky game.

