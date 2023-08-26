Here's who will wear the prestigious No. 18 jersey for LSU football in 2023

BATON ROUGE — LSU football defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will wear the No. 18 for the 2023 season, the program announced on Saturday.

The No. 18 jersey is handed annually to the Tigers player(s) who best represents LSU on and off the field.

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, was awarded the number last season.

Kicker Avery Atkins, linebacker Damone Clark, and running back Chris Curry wore the number during the prior two seasons. Other notable players to dawn the jersey include outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

The No. 18 tradition began in 2001 when quarterback Matt Mauck wore the number from 2001-03. Mauck then passed down the jersey to running back Jacob Hester, who wore it from 2004-07.

LSU opens its 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando (6:30 p.m., ABC).

