Here's our way too early look at potential Dandy Dozen football players for 2024 season

After watching The Tennessean's 2023 Dandy Dozen sign college scholarships Wednesday, the USA TODAY Sports Network is taking a look at next fall's potential athletes from the 2025 class.

Here is a way-too-early look at the Nashville area football players who could be among the 12 chosen for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, which will be picked early summer. Names are listed alphabetically.

Jon Adair

Lipscomb Academy | Offensive line | 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

Adair helped to soldify the Mustangs offensive line this season. He's a three-star, ranked No. 17 in the state by the 247Sports Composite and is a Virginia commit. He also holds offers from Florida State, Kentucky and Missouri.

Brenden Anes

Page | Linebacker | 6-2, 220

A three-star, ranked No. 30 in Tennessee, Anes has offers from Indiana, Memphis, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Duke, Charlotte after finishing 2023 with 95 tackles, 24 for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Amir Leonard-Jean Charles

Lipscomb Academy | Defensive line | 6-4, 305

Charles had 23 tackles, three for a loss and a sack and is a three-star, ranked No. 14 in Tennessee. He holds offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Purdue.

Chauncey Gooden

Lipscomb Academy | Offensive line | 6-4, 320

Gooden is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Tennessee. His offer list consists of over 50 schools, including Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He anchored the Mustangs' offensive line.

Isaiah Groves

East Robertson | Running back | 5-11, 185

Groves is a three-star back, ranked No. 21 in Tennessee. He captured the Class 2A Mr. Football award after finishing the season as one of the state's leading rushers with 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns. He added 269 yards receiving with five more TDs and has offers from Kentucky, Missouri, NC State, UAB and Charlotte. His brother Elijah Groves signed with NC State.

Sam Haley

Ensworth | Linebacker | 6-3, 210

The three-star prospect has offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Duke. He ranks No. 18 in Tennessee ended the season with 59 tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, two QB knockdowns with two pass break-ups.

Jhrevrious Hall

Columbia | Defensive tackle | 6-2, 270

Hall is a three-star prospect, ranked No. 13 in Tennessee. He holds offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Auburn and Tennessee State and finished with 82 tackles, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a defensive TD.

Kolbe Harmon

Brentwood Academy | Wide receiver | 5-9, 165

Harmon was a productive wideout for the Eagles and is a three-star, ranked No. 19 prospect in the state. He has offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Louisville, Kentucky and Wisconsin after finishing the season with 42 receptions for 682 yards and nine touchdowns and had 37 tackles on defense.

Eric Hazzard

Page | Defensive end | 6-3, 225

Hazzard has no official ranking by 247Sports but holds offers from UAB, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, EKU, Charlotte. The Class 5A Mr. Football finalist had over 85 tackles with 26 for loss, 14.5 sacks with two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

C.J. Jimcoily

Lipscomb Academy | Defensive back | 6-2, 190

Jimcoily is a four-star defensive back, the No. 10-ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 23-ranked player at safety. He has offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Auburn, Louisville and Nebraska and finished with 51 tackles, three for a loss and one interception.

George MacIntyre

Brentwood Academy | Quarterback | 6-5, 182

MacIntyre is a five-star, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and the No. 2 QB in nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He holds offers from schools like Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan among others. He threw for 3,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 67.4% of his passes this fall.

Jaylan Morgan

Rockvale | Defensive back | 6-0, 180

Morgan is a four-star athlete and ranked No. 7 in Tennessee. He had 26 total tackles in the 2023 regular season with one for loss. He also had 16 catches for 211 yards and a TD. He holds offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, Michigan State, Oklahoma, USC, Vanderbilt and MTSU.

RE-RANKING 2023 Dandy Dozen: Re-ranking the Nashville-area's top high school football recruits of 2024

Duane Morris

Oakland | Running back | 5-9, 180

Morris is a three-star running back, ranked No. 12 in Tennessee. He holds offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, TCU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Wake Forest. He finished the season with 2,022 yards rushing, 568 yards receiving and 36 combined touchdowns for the Patriots, and was a Mr. Football finalist.

Kris Thompson

Lipscomb Academy | Linebacker | 6-1, 215

Thompson is a three-star, ranked No. 26 in Tennessee with offers from Florida, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, UNC, UAB, Louisville, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Maryland. He finished second on the team with 84 tackles, 15 for a loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Ethan Utley

Ensworth | Defensive line | 6-4, 270

Utley, a four-star athlete, ranked No. 4 prospect in the state, has offers from Auburn, Cal, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Georgia, Illinios, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Miami, LSU, Memphis, Ole Miss, South Carolina. He had 35 tackles with seven for a loss, six QB hurries and four forced fumbles for the Tigers.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dandy Dozen: Here's a early look at potential targets for 2024