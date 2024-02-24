Here's how to watch on TV, stream and listen to Kansas State basketball's game vs. BYU

MANHATTAN — Time is running out on a Kansas State basketball team desperate for a victory after dropping three straight games and seven of its last eight.

The Wildcats have a chance to get back on track over the next three days with a pair of home games, starting with a visit from No. 21-ranked Brigham Young at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. They also play host to West Virginia on Monday.

The Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) have seen their NCAA Tournament hopes fade since a 4-1 start in the Big 12, and unless they reverse the recent trend, an NIT bid could be in danger as well. BYU (19-7, 7-6) has won three of its last four games, including a 72-66 victory over K-State on Feb. 10 in Provo, Utah.

In the first meeting with the Cougars, K-State trailed by 17 points midway through the second half and pulled within two with just over a minute left before BYU closed it out. The Cougars average 83 points per game with five different players scoring in double figures.

BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) lays the ball in past Kansas State's Will McNair., left, and Dorian Finister during their Feb. 10 game in Provo, Utah.

Jaxson Robinson leads BYU with 13.9 points per game, while Fousseyni Traore had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first matchup. Cam Carter averages 15.2 points, Tylor Perry 15.1, and Arthur Kaluma 14.5 for the Wildcats.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. BYU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Related: Lack of scoring, not effort, sends Kansas State basketball to another disappointing loss

Related: Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry finds a way, even when 3-pointers don't fall

What channels are Kansas State vs. BYU on?

TV channel: ESPN+/Big12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. BYU start time

When: 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

Kansas State vs. BYU betting odds

Spread: BYU by 1.5

Over/under: 147.5 points

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. BYU?

Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball's Big 12 game vs. BYU on TV