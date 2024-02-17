Here's how to watch on TV, stream or listen to Kansas State basketball against TCU

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang was encouraged by his team's effort last week in a hard-fought 72-66 road loss at Brigham Young.

That's all well and fine, but the fact remains that the Wildcats have dropped five of their last six games and are running out of time to right the ship. At 15-9 overall with a 5-6 Big 12 record, they have work to do to secure a second straight NCAA bid.

A good start would be to hold serve at home when TCU (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) visits Saturday for an 11 a.m. game at Bramlage Coliseum.

With their one road win offset by a blowout home loss to Oklahoma, the Wildcats can ill afford to stumble against a TCU team that has been a difficult matchup. The Horned Frogs thrive on converting turnovers to easy transition baskets at the other end, and turnovers have been a problem all year for K-State.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) reacts after scoring against Kansas during the Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 5 at Bramlage Coliseum.

TCU, which is coming off an 81-65 home victory over West Virginia, averages 81.8 points per game and has four players scoring in double figures. Senior forward Emanuel Miller leads the way with 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Cam Carter averages 15.9 points, Tylor Perry 14.8, and Arthur Kaluma 14.5 for K-State, but Carter and Perry were a combined 1 of 14 from 3-point range at BYU.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. TCU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. TCU on?

TV channel: ESPNU

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. TCU start time

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

Kansas State vs. TCU betting odds

Spread: Kansas State by 1.5

Over/under: 143.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. TCU?

Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

